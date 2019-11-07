336 Prakasam students selected for APJ Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskars

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: For the prestigious ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar’ (now changed to ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Vidya Purasakars’) awards, 336 SSC students were selected from Prakasam district, VS Subba Rao, DEO said. These are presented to the meritorious students, who received 10/10 grade points in Class-10. In a record, 2,500 Class-10 students of the district achieved 10/10 grade points in SSC board exams in the last academic session. Among them, 550 students studied in government/aided schools and the remaining from private schools.

The authorities filtered the students on the basis of caste and financial condition, to select the 336 students. Candidates from poor family background and belonging to backward/Scheduled Caste or Tribe were prioritised.Keeping transparency in mind, six students were selected from each mandal of the total 56 mandals in the district.

As per the government directives, district authorities are making arrangements for the award presentation ceremony, scheduled to be held on November 11, 2019 here at the district headquarters. The government will present `20,000 cash, one tablet PC along with merit certificate, shawl, medal and one book to each recipient.

‘Give awards to private school students too’

Vijayawada: Members of AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) shot off a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, requesting him to consider students from private schools for the APJ Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskars. KSN Murthy, APPSA chairperson said: “The government announced list of awardees almost a month ago; the list included students from private schools, too. Now with the recent GO, the awards were restricted to be given only to government schools students. We request the State to consider our plea.”