Anganwadi teacher ends life

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An Anganwadi teacher allegedly committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills at Pathikonda on Wednesday. According to police, Radha with her husband Hanumanthu Achari, a goldsmith, was living in the mandal headquarters Pathikonda.

Achari who was addicted to vices, used to harass Radha.When Radha fell unconscious after consuming sleeping pills, she was rushed to government hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Pathikonda police registered a case.

Ex-MLA’s staffer hangs himself

Anantapur: A man working as a computer operator at the residence of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Sanjiv Nagar in Tadipatri on Tuesday night. DSP A Srinivasulu said that the deceased was identified as Sriharivaran (32). On seeing him hanging, his wife cut the rope and shifted him to hospital with the help of neighbours, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Financial crisis is suspected to be the reason.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930,

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000