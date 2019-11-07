Moderate rains to continue

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Light to moderate rains will continue for another two to three days under the influence of depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, which is centered at 810 km south-­southeast of Paradip (Odisha).

The depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move west-­northwestwards and then north-­northwestwards, towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. IMD said there will be moderate rains at isolated areas for the next two days.