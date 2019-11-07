Home States Andhra Pradesh

Serial killer Siva showed no remorse, says inspector

Cop who cracked the case speaks about his encounter with killer

Published: 07th November 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By S Sanjay Kumar
Express News Service

ELURU:  No one would believe that behind the innocent-looking face of Velanki Simhadri alias Siva lied the face of a cold-blooded murderer, who took not one but 10 lives in a span of 20 months, said Eluru Rural circle inspector Anusuri Srinivas Rao, who cracked the case of serial killing. 

Speaking to TNIE, Rao said he was left shell-shocked when Simhadri started narrating the way in which he carried out the murders. “There seems to be no enmity between him and the victims. His only objective was to make money in an easy way,” he said. The inspector said no one who saw and interacted with Simhadri would believe that he was capable of murdering people in such calculating and cold-blooded manner, which is proven by the fact that most of his victims were his friends or relatives.

“He studied only up to Class-10 and worked as a watchman at an apartment and did odd jobs like ironing clothes. Five years ago, he took up a real estate business and expanded his circle of contacts. During that time he got in touch with rice-pulling gangs and influenced by their ways to become rich, he too started planning to amass wealth in an easy manner,” explained the police officer.

The weapon he chose was cyanide-laced prasadam and the first victim to fall for his cold-blooded method was 63-year-old Vallabhaneni Umamaheswara Rao of Nuzvid on February 15, 2018.  “When he found that no one suspected his hand and saw it as a natural death, Simhadri started using the same method to target his subsequent victims,” Srinivas Rao said.

According to the police officer, Simhadri used to behave in a manner in which no one would suspect him. After murdering the victim, he even used to consle the family members of the victims and attend funerals.
“It was death of Nagaraju on October 16 that exposed his involvement. We questioned him as he was the last person to call the victim after we found the cause of death in the post-mortem report. As we found his answers and behaviour a little odd, we started questioning him using our methods and when he started narrating the murder he carried out, it was our turn to be shocked,” the case investigating officer said. 

Rao said he was still unable to digest the fact that such an ordinary-looking man murdered people without any remorse. “I am happy that I was the one to have arrested him and put a stop to the spree of murders,” he said. Meanwhile, the police have sought custody of Simhadri, suspecting that there could be more facts to unveil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp