Worker tries to pour petrol on official, self 

He tries to kill panchayat secretary and himself, angry over land dispute in Dokulapadu in Srikakulam distric 

Published: 07th November 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  A migrant worker on Wednesday morning tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol and also threatened to kill the panchayat secretary over a land dispute with panchayat officials at Dokulapadu village in Narasannapeta mandal. He has been handed over to the police. The incident took place while the grama sabha meeting on Rythu Bharosa scheme was underway. The person has been identified as Allu Jaganmohan Rao, a resident of Singupuram in Srikakulam rural mandal and native of Dokulapadu.

Narasannapet Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana said in 2015 the civic officials constructed drainage in the village allegedly on the land of Rao and some other persons in the village. The villagers gave permission to construct the drainage over their lands and a resolution was passed by the panchayat. By the time the drainage was constructed, Rao was said to have migrated to another State for livelihood. He argued several times with the panchayat officials over the construction of the drainage on his land and demanded compensation. 

In the morning, he went to the grama sabha meeting where panchayat secretary J Sumalatha and other officials were present and tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol. He also tried to pour petrol on the panchayat secretary and set her ablaze. But the petrol fell on other officials present at the meeting. Based on a complaint by the panchayat secretary, a case was filed under Sections 307, 506 and 509 of the IPC and  investigation is on.

Sumalatha told TNIE, “About 15 minutes after the meeting started on the Rythu Bharosa scheme in the village, we found Rao was coming towards the venue and began scolding me like anything. He suddenly poured petrol on himself and also tried to pour it on me. When an engineering consultant stopped him, the petrol fell on the agriculture officer, the VRO and a few other officials.” 

The panchayat secretary  added, “He said I would meet the fate as the MRO in Telangana two days ago. He has been harassing me even by making telephone calls at night for the past several days. He picked up an argument with me several times.” 

Narasannapera tehsildar Pravallika Priya said Rao picked up an argument with the panchayat secretary several times and even threatened her over phone. He was not aware that the grama sabha was underway in the village in connection with the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He barged into the meeting and tried to immolate himself. He also tried to pour petrol on the panchayat secretary. An engineering consultant of the grama sachivalayam stopped him from the attempt. 

