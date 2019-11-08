Academic block, hostel for men opened at VIT-AP campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha inaugurated an academic block named after APJ Abdul Kalam, a men’s hostel named after Rabindranath Tagore and Tanguturi Prakasam Auditorium with 544 seating capacity, at the Andhra Pradesh campus of the Vellore Institute of Technology in Amaravati recently.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that creating vital infrastructure and supporting the deserving students to avail higher education through ‘Support Advancement of Rural Students programme’ of VIT will help create skilled manpower.

She also pointed out that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy understanding the importance of education had sanctioned Rs 33,000 crores for the education sector. Mekathoti Sucharitha further said that fee reimbursement for higher education and provision of Rs 20,000 per annum to meet the educational expenses of students, are also on the agenda of the State government. Dr Vundavalli Sridevi, MLA of Tadikonda, was present apart from VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan.