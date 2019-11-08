BSNL set to launch Triple Play services

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CFA director Vevek Banzal addressing media at BSNL office in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On the lines of AP Fibernet and Jio Fiber, BSNL will launch Triple Play services in the State. On a pilot basis, the services have already been launched in Visakhapatnam, by partnering with local service providers. Through these services, the people will get internet, DTH and mobile services. Vivek Banzal, Director, CFA, Corporate Office, New Delhi, visited AP Circle office and interacted with the media on Thursday. 

“We are extremely happy to roll out triple-play services in AP circle. These services will be made available throughout the State soon. We are planning to sign agreements with multiple service providers to offer triple-play services to customers. Bharat Fibre customer base is exponentially increasing and we are taking all measures to improve the quality of our services.

For our landline customers, we have introduced 5 GB free home Wifi scheme through which all the existing BSNL LL customers can take promotional home Wifi plan free of cost for one month. The customers can then choose from any of our popular home wifi plans ranging from 2GB to 20GB per day, with unlimited voice calling,” Banzal said. 

He said that as part of revival of BSNL, VRS package was announced. In AP Circle, there are about 9,500 employees and 50 per cent of them are eligible to apply for VRS. He said that the employees, aged 50 years and above, are eligible for the VRS and the total cost of the scheme will be borne by the Centre through budgetary support.

