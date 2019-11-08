Home States Andhra Pradesh

Number of bars to come down in Andhra from January, timings 11 am to 10 pm

It is learnt that the Chief Minister made it clear that there would be no change in decision to have the liquor shops run by the government.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tries spectacles to be given under YSR Kanti Velugu at a programme in Guntur on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After reducing the number of liquor shops, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to reduce the number of bars in the State.  During a review meeting with officials of revenue-earnings departments on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the government’s decision to reduce the number of bars in the State from January 1. Further, the timings of the bars have been rescheduled and from January 1, they will be allowed to remain open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. only.  

This was part of the prohibition in a phased manner and the officials were asked to chalk out the guidelines for the same. It is learnt that the Chief Minister made it clear that there would be no change in decision to have the liquor shops run by the government when the officials concerned brought to his notice that the State is losing revenue as there are no more licensing fees anymore.

Meanwhile, State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma condemned Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against prohibition that deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor would occur if YSRC government goes ahead with its plan.

The main reason behind atrocities against women in the State is liquor. According to her liquor addiction among children in the age group of below 14 years in the two Telugu states has grown over the past 10 years. Six per cent of the deaths in the country were due to liquor and 40 per cent of accidents were due to liquor consumption.  

Excise revenue dips by 9 per cent 
Commercial taxes income improved by 0.14 per cent in the current fiscal till October (Rs 24,982 crore) against Rs 24,947 crore in the corresponding period in the last fiscal. 

Excise revenue decreased by 8.91 per cent (2018 – Rs 4,043.72 crore; 2019 — Rs 3,683.96 crore) 

Stamps and Registrations revenue improved by 3.26 per cent (2018 — Rs 2,804.67 crore; 2019 — Rs 2,895.96 crore) 

Transport dept revenue decreased by 6.83%(2018- Rs 2,116.49 cr ; 2019 — Rs 1,971.9 cr)

Mines and Geology department revenue decreased by 19 per cent (2018- Rs 1,258 crore; 2019 - Rs 1,023 crore)
Land and Revenue department revenue decreased by 23.49 per cent (2018 — Rs 1,09.66 crore; 2019 — Rs 83.9 crore)

Forest department revenue dipped by 78.03 per cent (2018 - Rs 131.69 crore; 2019 - Rs 29.94 crore)

