Ongole cops deny pushing accused to death

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Fingers have been raised at the police department for the death of one Gonugunta Yedukondalu (47), who jumped from the penthouse of a three-storied building at Ongole city while he was being investigated by the police. The incident took place on Wednesday and the police-PRO’s office issued a press release around midnight of Wednesday stating that police was in no way responsible for the death of Yedukondalu.

According to the police, a complaint was received by the district police department through the weekly public grievance ‘Spandana’ programme, last Monday, November 4, from a teenage girl belonging to Jarugumilli mandal. In her complaint, she stated that she had been sexually exploited by someone, who abused her after giving her sedative injections.

Based on the complaint, district authorities ordered the concerned PS to conduct an immediate inquiry and find the truth. She made allegations on four persons, including G Yedukondalu, one woman and two other men. Based on the contents of the complaint and instructions of the higher officials, Jarugumilli police registered a POCSO case against the accused and investigation started.

Singarayakonda Circle PS SI Ajaykumar, along with some other staff went to G Yedukondalu’s residence on Wednesday morning. Yedukondalu stayed at a pent-house situated in a three-storied building on the second lane of Maruthi Nagar in Ongole city. Later, the police started questioning Yedukondalu. They questioned him about the girl’s complaint and his involvement in the incident.

During the course of questioning, the police officials observed that the accused was trying to hide a bag, which they immediately confiscated. Upon opening the bag, a sex toy was found in it. Following confiscation of the bag the accused panicked and blamed his abnormal sexual behaviour on his wife, who he accused of not satisfying his sexual needs.

Then according to the police, during the course of questioning he suddenly rose and jumped from the third floor penthouse. The police shifted the severely injured Yedukondalu to a private corporate hospital, where he breathed his last at around 4 pm. The police had however, recorded his dying statement, in which the accused had accepted that he had in fact committed the crime.

“We have taken the death statement of the deceased Yedukondalu and he confessed to the crime. Now, our teams are moving ahead with the leads and very soon we will arrest all the other accused in this case,” Ajaykumar, Singarayakonda CI and investigating officer of the case said.