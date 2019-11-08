Home States Andhra Pradesh

Praveen files reply to LV’s notice, urges CS to drop further action     

On November 1, LV Subramanyam issued a show-cause notice which said that Praveen Prakash violated business rules and order of CS.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Prakash

Praveen Prakash (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Six days after former Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam served a show-cause notice on Principal Secretary (Chief Minister and General Administration Department) Praveen Prakash for ‘misconduct and insubordination’ and violation of business rules, the latter submitted his reply to in-charge Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Thursday. 

In his response, Praveen Prakash noted that the proposal of ‘YSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ was discussed in detail during the preparatory meeting held, in which the then Chief Secretary was also present, at 4 p.m. on October 29 for the Cabinet meeting scheduled the following day. “In the meeting, it was decided to place this proposal before the Cabinet, subject to concurrence by finance department. Once the concurrence was received at 9:34 p.m. on October 29, I felt it was natural and in sequential order to bring the proposal to the Cabinet,” the Principal Secretary explained. 

On November 1, Subramanyam issued a show-cause notice which said that Prakash violated business rules and order of Chief Secretary by placing the said proposal before the Cabinet. Subramanyam also pointed out that the Principal Secretary failed to circulate the file related to Gram Nyayalayas despite the Law secretary’s request.

To this, Prakash, in his reply, said, “On October 29, Law secretary was clearly told by the competent authority that as the locations of Gram Nyayalas required further deliberations, the matter will be brought forward only in the subsequent Cabinet, once the discussions are complete. Despite this communication, the matter was brought up as a table agenda in the immediate Cabinet meeting.

In this situation, I discussed the issue again with Law secretary and with his consent, the matter was dropped from the agenda,” he recalled. Prakash noted, “Notwithstanding my explanation, I would like to further state that it gives me a lot of pain and sadness to receive a notice on the above-related issues...” he said, requesting the Chief Secretary to drop further proceedings in this regard after “understanding the overall context and our shared tradition”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Praveen Prakash V Subramanyam Andhra Pradesh YSR Lifetime Achievement Award
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp