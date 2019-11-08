SIT receives 921 petitions on final day

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted to probe into land scam, received as many as 2,434 petitions from people during seven days from November 1 to 7. According to officials, of the 2,434 petitions, 1490 are related to SIT and 944 are beyond the scope of SIT. On the first three days, there has been lukewarm response as very few petitions were received.

However, in the next four days, the number of petitioners swelled and even SIT authorities were forced to increase the number of counters to receive complaints. While in six days the SIT received 1,644 petitions, on the last day it received 921 petitions.