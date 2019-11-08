Home States Andhra Pradesh

Skills on wheels to give training to rural youth

APSSDC proposed to provide skill training through Naipunya Ratham in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kurnool districts for 2019-20.

Published: 08th November 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation launched ‘Skills on Wheels’ on Thursday, with the aim of creating awareness on digital literacy among youth and women, especially rural areas. APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy along with MD & CEO of the Corporation Arja Srikanth, and head of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) South Region, Raman Gujral launched ‘Naipunya Ratham’. 

He said that the main objective of the Ratham is to provide digital literacy to students, unemployed youth and women in rural areas. APSSDC proposed to provide skill training through Naipunya Ratham in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kurnool districts for 2019-20. At least five villages in each district will be identified. 

