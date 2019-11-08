‘Submit impact assessment report in TS’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) carried out a survey on the submergence of areas in Telangana under Polavaram project and submitted its environmental impact assessment report to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments. The PPA officials informed the same to the National Green Tribunal in Delhi on Thursday.

The NGT directed PPA officials to submit a copy of the impact assessment report with regard to submergence of areas in Telangana under Polavaram project to the Tribunal also. During hearing in Delhi on Thursday, BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy expressed apprehensions about submergence of areas including Bhadrachalam temple, Singareni Collieries and nearly 100 villages under the Polavaram project. The full reservoir level of Polavaram would increase from the earlier 150 feet to 170 feet, Reddy said.