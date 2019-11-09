Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ayodhya verdict: Jagan appeals people to maintain restraint, security beefed up across Andhra

Security has been beefed up at several sensitive locations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Tirupati and other places across the state.

Published: 09th November 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people of the state to exercise restraint in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya on Saturday.

The Chief Minister tweeted that both the parties in the case have assured the Supreme Court that they would abide by its judgement. Under such circumstances, people should refrain from making any provocative statements and help in maintaining communal harmony, he urged. 
 

AYODHYA VERDICT HIGHLIGHTS

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at several sensitive locations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Tirupati and other places across the state. At Panja center in Vijayawada, a large number of police were deployed along with water canons as a precautionary measure. 

In Visakhapatnam, special police pickets were set up at several important locations. Commissioner of police RK Meena said DCPs and ACPs were asked to directly supervise law and order situation. Security has been beefed up at bus stations and railway stations.

In Kurnool, as a precautionary measure, all liquor shops and bars were closed. Police warned of stern action if false messages were circulated on social media.  DGP Goutham Sawang in a message appealed to the people to maintain restraint and not to spread rumours.

Police imposed Sec 144 at sensitive locations across the state and banned the use of loudspeakers, crackers, drums without prior permission of the district magistrate. People were urged to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya verdict YS Jagmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh security
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp