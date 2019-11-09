Ayodhya verdict: Jagan appeals people to maintain restraint, security beefed up across Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people of the state to exercise restraint in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya on Saturday.

The Chief Minister tweeted that both the parties in the case have assured the Supreme Court that they would abide by its judgement. Under such circumstances, people should refrain from making any provocative statements and help in maintaining communal harmony, he urged.



Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at several sensitive locations in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Tirupati and other places across the state. At Panja center in Vijayawada, a large number of police were deployed along with water canons as a precautionary measure.

In Visakhapatnam, special police pickets were set up at several important locations. Commissioner of police RK Meena said DCPs and ACPs were asked to directly supervise law and order situation. Security has been beefed up at bus stations and railway stations.

In Kurnool, as a precautionary measure, all liquor shops and bars were closed. Police warned of stern action if false messages were circulated on social media. DGP Goutham Sawang in a message appealed to the people to maintain restraint and not to spread rumours.

Police imposed Sec 144 at sensitive locations across the state and banned the use of loudspeakers, crackers, drums without prior permission of the district magistrate. People were urged to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.