HC stays Polavaram hydel plant works

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the State government entrusted Polavaram project works to a new agency after the High Court lifted stay on awarding works to a new agency, the court has reportedly stayed the execution of the 960 MW hydel power plant on Friday. The stay was given after the former executing agency, Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), filed a petition challenging the government’s decision to terminate the contract.

While the State’s counsel reportedly argued that entertaining the petitioner’s plea would further delay the project, and thereby the benefits, the court is said to have given the stay, directing that notices be given to respondents (State government and Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO). It posted the matter to Tuesday.