Home States Andhra Pradesh

IYR files PIL in HC against LV Subramanyam transfer

IYR prayed that the High Court may order the State government promulgate a GO or prescribe a procedure henceforth for ensuring the security of tenure.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

IYR Krishna Rao

IYR Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the unceremonious removal of senior-most IAS officer LV Subramanyam from the post of Chief Secretary, former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao filed public interest litigation (PIL) in Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday aggrieved with the “excessive action” of the State government.

As the president of Foundation for Social Awareness, IYR prayed that the High Court may order the State government promulgate a GO or prescribe a procedure henceforth for ensuring the security of tenure for government servants and that the normal tenure of all public servants shall not be less than two years including that of the Chief Secretary.

In his petition, IYR argued that constant transfer of officers sans legitimate reasons dilute the officers’ morale and such arbitrary decisions would militate against the principle of good governance. Therefore, he prayed that the court issued orders to the State government to issue a GO or prescribe a procedure for ensuring security of tenure, to direct the State to provide speaking orders to all government servants if tenure of minimum two years is not ensured, and to direct the State to initiate appropriate action against competent authorities if due process is not followed. He requested an interim order to continue all the public servants for at least two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyam IYR Krishna Rao Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp