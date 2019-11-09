IYR files PIL in HC against LV Subramanyam transfer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the unceremonious removal of senior-most IAS officer LV Subramanyam from the post of Chief Secretary, former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao filed public interest litigation (PIL) in Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday aggrieved with the “excessive action” of the State government.

As the president of Foundation for Social Awareness, IYR prayed that the High Court may order the State government promulgate a GO or prescribe a procedure henceforth for ensuring the security of tenure for government servants and that the normal tenure of all public servants shall not be less than two years including that of the Chief Secretary.

In his petition, IYR argued that constant transfer of officers sans legitimate reasons dilute the officers’ morale and such arbitrary decisions would militate against the principle of good governance. Therefore, he prayed that the court issued orders to the State government to issue a GO or prescribe a procedure for ensuring security of tenure, to direct the State to provide speaking orders to all government servants if tenure of minimum two years is not ensured, and to direct the State to initiate appropriate action against competent authorities if due process is not followed. He requested an interim order to continue all the public servants for at least two years.