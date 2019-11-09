Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh writes open letter to Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

TDP leader said it was TDP which has protected the assets of AgriGold from getting lost to save the interest of lakhs of depositors.

Published: 09th November 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the comments of Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and himself on Thursday during the distribution of cheques to AgriGold victims in Srikakulam, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh wrote a caustic open letter to Tammineni on Friday.

Lokesh said after hearing the speech when Tamineni was made the Speaker, he was impressed, but now, hearing the latter’s comments, he is now left wondering if the comments against the Leader of the Opposition in the House were intentional.

“Using words like ‘Nee Guddaludadeesta’ against a respectable Leader of Opposition, who was hailed as a visionary leader, is not suitable to the person in the position of the Speaker. Forgetting the neutral position of the Speaker and claiming that he is speaking as a people’s representative is not proper,” he said.

TDP leader said it was TDP which has protected the assets of AgriGold from getting lost to save the interest of lakhs of depositors.

“We have earmarked Rs 336 crore to give to AgriGold depositors, but were hindered by YSRC leaders who filed cases in the court. Today from those Rs 336 crore, Rs 264 was spent. But what about remaining Rs 72 crore? he asked.

