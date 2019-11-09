Pay my staff before me, says Praveen Prakash

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move that could set an example for caring for one’s employees, Principal Secretary (General Administration Department and Chief Minister) Praveen Prakash has informed the government to credit his salary only after Class-3 and Class-4 contract/outsourced employees of his department are paid.

In the letter to the drawing and disbursing official, who processes salaries, Prakash said that it was observed that the payment of salary to contract/outsourced employees was being delayed inordinately. “The basic human needs are very similar and the general level of savings of Class-3 and 4 employees are less than that of Class-1 and 2 employees. So, the necessity to pay Class-3 and 4 employees in the first week of the month is higher than class 1 and 2 officers who can afford some delay in payment of salary,” Praveen observed. He further said it was the responsibility of senior IAS officials to ensure that their department staff is paid on time.

“I request you to not credit my salary starting December 1 until all contract/outsourced employees of GAD (Political) department are paid. For achieving the above, I will give a self-declaration to you that all contract/outsourced employees working in the department have been paid the monthly salary,” he wrote in the letter.