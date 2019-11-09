Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pay my staff before me, says Praveen Prakash

Praveen Prakash further said it was the responsibility of senior IAS officials to ensure that their department staff is paid on time.

Published: 09th November 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Prakash

Praveen Prakash (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move that could set an example for caring for one’s employees, Principal Secretary (General Administration Department and Chief Minister) Praveen Prakash has informed the government to credit his salary only after Class-3 and Class-4 contract/outsourced employees of his department are paid.

In the letter to the drawing and disbursing official, who processes salaries, Prakash said that it was observed that the payment of salary to contract/outsourced employees was being delayed inordinately. “The basic human needs are very similar and the general level of savings of Class-3 and 4 employees are less than that of Class-1 and 2 employees. So, the necessity to pay Class-3 and 4 employees in the first week of the month is higher than class 1 and 2 officers who can afford some delay in payment of salary,” Praveen observed. He further said it was the responsibility of senior IAS officials to ensure that their department staff is paid on time.

“I request you to not credit my salary starting December 1 until all contract/outsourced employees of GAD (Political) department are paid. For achieving the above, I will give a self-declaration to you that all contract/outsourced employees working in the department have been paid the monthly salary,” he wrote in the letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Praveen Prakash Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp