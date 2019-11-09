Punish culprits in five-year-old death: Vasireddy Padma

GUNTUR: Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has directed the police to take stern action against culprits involved in the murder of five-year-old girl Varshitha at Angallu in Kurabalakota mandal of Chittoor district.She contacted the police officer concerned and directed the police to nab the culprits. She said that based on the CCTV footage, it was known that the girl was kidnapped. Padma also demanded stern action against Yesobu, who was involved in the minor girl rape case at Ballikuruva mandal in Prakasam district. She enquired about the health condition of the victim.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Prakash Javadekar reviews steps taken by Delhi, neighbouring states to tackle air pollution
Odisha FC to move out of Bhubaneswar for first three home games
Ayodhya verdict won't cause tension in Bangladesh: Foreign Minister
Ministry of External Affairs briefs diplomats of various countries on SC's Ayodhya verdict
Maharashtra governor invites Devendra Fadnavis to form government