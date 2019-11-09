Punish culprits in five-year-old death: Vasireddy Padma

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has directed the police to take stern action against culprits involved in the murder of five-year-old girl Varshitha at Angallu in Kurabalakota mandal of Chittoor district.She contacted the police officer concerned and directed the police to nab the culprits. She said that based on the CCTV footage, it was known that the girl was kidnapped. Padma also demanded stern action against Yesobu, who was involved in the minor girl rape case at Ballikuruva mandal in Prakasam district. She enquired about the health condition of the victim.