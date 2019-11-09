Restore Telugu medium in schools: Student unions

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Some members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) staged protest in front of the District Collector’s office here on Friday demanding the scrapping the GO which introduced English as the medium of instruction in all

Government schools from Class 1 to 8 in the State.

They demanded that the medium of education remain in both English and Telugu.“Majority of the developed countries offer education in the mother tongue as it is easily comprehensible to the children but the State government has taken a wrong step by making the medium English,” PDSU State general secretary U Ganiraju said.