Cyclone Bulbul: Three naval ships kept on standby

Naval aircraft deployed in the Bay of Bengal have been warning fishing boats about the cyclone and advising them to return to the nearest harbour for shelter. 

Published: 10th November 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen take their boats to a safe harbour from the sea following Cyclone Bulbul warning in Puri

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has been closely monitoring the situation as very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’  which is about 100 km east southeast of Paradip and 275 km south-southwest of Kolkata on Saturday. Naval aircraft deployed in the Bay of Bengal have been warning fishing boats about the cyclone and advising them to return to the nearest harbour for shelter. 

Three Indian naval ships at Visakhapatnam are on standby with relief material embarked for immediate deployment to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation. 

Additionally, 10 diving and medical teams have also been kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal. Naval aircraft are in a state of readiness at Naval Air Station. They will undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material as required.  Naval Officers-in-Charge, West Bengal and Odisha are in constant liaison with respective State governments for rendering assistance. 

3-day mid planning meet on MILAN 2020 
Visakhapatnam: A three-day mid planning conference (MPC) for MILAN exercise was held at Eastern Naval Command here. The conference was  attended by 29 delegates from 17 friendly foreign navies.  Delivering the opening address, Commodore Sanjiv Issar, Commodore Milan, briefed on the broad programme of MILAN 2020, scheduled to be held in Vizag in March 2020. 

