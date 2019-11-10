ICDS official gets 6-month jail in cheque bounce case

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Second Additional Judicial Magistrate Court of Nellore sentenced ICDS senior official B Sudha Bharathi to six-month jail term on Friday, in connection with cheque bounce case. The court also awarded the same punishment to her husband and realtor VS Murali Krishna Reddy in the case.

According to sources, Murali issued five cheques to M Bhaskar and J Aruna Jyothi of Bujabuja Nellore, which subsequently bounced, when the latter presented the same to the bank for encashment. Following which, the plaintiffs approached the court. A penalty of `10 lakh was also imposed on the husband-wife duo for defaulting on payment.