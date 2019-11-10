‘LHMS will help in preventing burglaries’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to reduce robbery in the district, the Guntur urban police is conducting public awareness campaigns regarding the installation of locked house monitoring system (LHMS).Guntur urban superintendent of police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna has deputed a special team to campaign in all prime locations within the jurisdiction of the district’s 16 police stations.

The police is requesting the public to sign up for the service, especially those who are likely to stay away from their homes for days on a stretch. According to the authorities, such houses are easy targets in the eyes of criminals who plan to break into them. This service is believed, will reduce such crimes to a great extent.

PHD Ramakrishna said that people can avail the services by informing their nearest police station when they will leave their homes and the duration of their leave. “The police is installing surveillance equipment for the public’s protection. The entire system is based on GPS and can be accessed using smartphones.”

More people signing up for the service

As per reports, as many as 10,115 people in the district signed up for the service by downloading the LHMS app between August and October this year. Around 701 people registered in 2018 and 235 of them requested the police to look after their homes in 2018, while 793 registered and 101 requests were made in 2017