Peddireddy slams Chandrababu Naidu for remarks on CM

TIRUPATI: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday hit out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his criticism of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRC leaders. “It is habitual for Naidu to call us rowdies and cheaters. But we will never stoop to that level and we never attacked him personally. His main agenda is making personal attack on Jagan. He will pay heavy price for character assassination of YSRC leaders,” Peddireddy warned.

He said that Naidu had been frequently calling Jagan a corrupt person.“In fact, Chandrababu hatched a conspiracy along with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and then chief minister N Kiran Kumar to send Jagan to jail. Naidu is neck deep in corruption. We are digging everything and soon he will go to jail soon for his corrupt practices,” the minister claimed.

Speaking on Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan’s long march, the minister said Chandrababu was the adviser, director and producer of the event. “It is difficult to see both Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu separately,” he said.