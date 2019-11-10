Union minister visits HPCL’s Visakh refinery, crude unit  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) Visakh Refinery and crude distillation unit (CDU) and full conversion hydrocracker unit (FCHCU) under modernsiation project.HPCL Chairperson and Managing Director MK Surana explained to the minister about the progress and features of Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project.

Major equipment such as longest CDU column, widest VDU column and heaviest reactor were built by L&T and they were transported from Hazira to HPCL at Visakhapatnam via sea route and installed at CDU-4 and FCHCU project sites.

Pradhan interacted with HPCL, L&T and EIL engineers and appreciated their efforts for timely completion of the expansion project. He also interacted with women engineers and said he had not seen any where in the country so many woman engineers working in refinery. He appreciated the management for ensuing conducive environment at refinery and project site. Refinery director VS Shenoy and executive director of VRMP S Raja were present.