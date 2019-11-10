Home States Andhra Pradesh

Union minister visits HPCL’s Visakh refinery, crude unit  

Pradhan interacted with HPCL, L&T and EIL engineers and appreciated their efforts for timely completion of the expansion project.

Published: 10th November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan going round the expansion project of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) Visakh Refinery and crude distillation unit (CDU) and full conversion hydrocracker unit (FCHCU)  under modernsiation project.HPCL Chairperson and Managing Director MK Surana explained to the minister about the progress and features of Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project. 

Major equipment such as longest CDU column, widest VDU column and heaviest reactor were built by L&T and they were transported from Hazira to HPCL at Visakhapatnam  via sea route and installed at CDU-4 and FCHCU project sites.

Pradhan interacted with HPCL, L&T and EIL engineers and appreciated their efforts for timely completion of the expansion project. He also interacted with women engineers and said he had not seen any where in the country so many woman engineers working in refinery. He appreciated the management for ensuing conducive environment at refinery and project site. Refinery director VS Shenoy and executive director of VRMP S Raja were present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp