6,059 end life in Andhra Pradesh in 2016, 15th in country

Visakhapatnam registers 41 per cent increase in number of suicides; most of those who committed suicide uneducated 

Published: 11th November 2019 07:47 AM

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stood at 15th in the country in number of suicides in 2016. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) latest report, 6,059 suicides, including that of 1,964 women, were registered in the State in 2016. Compared to 6,226 suicides in 2015, the number has come down marginally in 2016 (2.7 per cent).

In comparison with its Southern counterparts, AP reported less number of suicide cases. While Tamil Nadu reported 15,182 suicide cases, topping first in the Southern region, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala followed with 10,687; 9,019 and 7,705 respectively.  

The data revealed that Vijayawada stood 31st among 52 cities across the country with 284 suicides. In 2015, as many as 311 suicides were reported in Vijayawada. Similarly, 250 suicide cases were reported in  another major city in the State, Visakhapatnam, 41 per cent increase from 177 cases in 2015.    

As per the data, most of the people who committed suicide, including both male and female, are uneducated and completed matriculation. “As many as 1,102 people ended their life had no educational background. Another 2,878 people are undergraduates. As many as 21 professionals (MBA and others) committed suicide due to various reasons,” the report read. The suicide deaths of married women, students and unemployed youth have slightly increased. While 963 women committed suicide due to alleged dowry harassment and family disputes, 295 students (143 male and 152 female) and 218 unemployed youth killed themselves for various reasons. As many as 144 government employees (both Central and State) committed suicides in 2016.

