APSECM to showcase energy saving practices

The State has high potential energy savings and associated cost reduction, which ultimately will help in providing quality and affordable power to the consumers.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the State is yet to tap 90 per cent of its energy saving potential, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) said that the government was giving utmost priority to the energy efficiency initiatives to achieve energy security. The State has high potential energy savings and associated cost reduction, which ultimately will help in providing quality and affordable power to the consumers.

Following the invitation from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a Government of India undertaking, to participate in ‘International Symposium to Promote Innovation and Research in Energy Efficiency (INSPIRE 2019)’ in Mumbai on Monday and Tuesday, the APSECM will participate in the programme to share ideas and showcase best practices on energy efficiency.

The APSECM, in a statement on Sunday, said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for strengthening the energy sector. The energy department will coordinate with other departments to scale up energy efficiency movement in AP.”

