BRAU contacts online agencies for creating market for tribal products

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to create marketing for tribal products being produced by tribal farmers in the Agency in Srikakulam district, Dr BR Ambedkar University (BRAU) has taken up an initiative to market the products online.

To market the tribal products worldwide, the university has linked up with various online marketing companies. It is not uncommon for the tribal farmers to get cheated by middlemen in various forms. Pineapple, turmeric, chillies, honey, millets, custard apple, tamarind and vegetables are produced by the tribal farmers in Seetampeta and a few other mandals in the purview of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Seetampeta.

Similarly, with the support of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), shampoos, hair oil, turmeric, chilli powder, honey, coffee, fruit juice, broomsticks and other products are produced by the tribal people. By setting up counters, the GCC and a few other agencies market the tribal products. The university has also started direct marketing of the tribal products by setting up a counter in the university. They offer five per cent discount to the general public and 10 per cent to the students and staff of the university to increase the sales of the tribal products.

Speaking to TNIE, university vice chancellor Kuna Ramji said tribal products are rich in quality when compared to the same products available in the market. Due to lack of proper marketing, the sales of the products are not up to the mark. “Keeping this in view, we have been linking up the tribal products with online marketing agencies such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and a few other agencies. He also said since the National Science Congress is scheduled in the last week of this month, we would display tribal products by setting up stalls in the university,” Kuna Ramji said. He also said the officials from National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) would also participate in the congress, where the marketing of tribal products would be discussed as a key issue. Similarly, online marketing company officials will also participate at the gathering.