Couple dies after falling off train

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident, two persons who tried to get down from a running train slipped and came under its wheels. The incident took place at Duvvada railway station around 1 am on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old KV Ramana Rao, a CRPF jawan, and his wife, both of whom hailed from Edullavalasa in Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district. The couple had settled in Hyderabad.

According to the police, Ramana and his wife were supposed to attend a function at his in-laws’ house in Duvvada. Around 1 am, when the train arrived at the Duvvada station, the couple was fast asleep. By the time they woke up and tried to get down in a hurry, the train started moving. They slipped and fell between the tracks.

The bodies were shifted to Anakapalle NTR Hospital for post-mortem. The couple is survived by two children. A case into the incident has been registered by Duvvada GRP.