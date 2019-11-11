DSC notification will be issued soon: HRD Minister

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the government will issue DSC notification soon to fill all vacant teacher posts across the State.The minister also announced that the government would conduct DSC every year to fill all teacher vacancies to ensure best education to the students in government schools.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of his new camp office near SBI, Santhapeta here, the minister defended the government’s decision to introduce English medium in all government schools.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRC government is fulfilling its poll promises. As per our commitment towards implementation of English medium in government schools, we have issued a GO and from the next academic year, it will be implemented from class I to VI. Telugu will be taught as a compulsory subject to all the students,” he asserted.

“This initiative will benefit many rural students from backward and Scheduled Caste and Tribes communities who are studying in government schools. I want to ask one question to those intellectuals, who are criticising the initiative — how many of your children are studying in government schools and how many of your children are going to English medium schools from LKG itself?” he asked.

To a question, the minister said that the Education department will provide training to all teachers in a phased manner.

Take Telugu lessons from KCR: PK to govt

Vijayawada: Taking strong exception to government’s decision to change the medium of instruction to English in all government schools, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said if the YSRC leadership understood the true wealth of Telugu language, they wouldn’t have come up with such a “preposterous” policy. In a series of tweets on Sunday, he advised the YSRC leadership to take lessons from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in safeguarding language and culture.

Nadu-Nedu launch

District authorities are busy making arrangements for the launch of ‘Nadu- Nedu’ programme. The scheme will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a function to be held at PVR Boys’ High School in Ongole. The Education Minister inspected the arrangements for the function.