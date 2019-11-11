Home States Andhra Pradesh

DSC notification will be issued soon: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the government will issue DSC notification soon to fill all vacant teacher posts across the State.

Published: 11th November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the government will issue DSC notification soon to fill all vacant teacher posts across the State.The minister also announced that the government would conduct DSC every year to fill all teacher vacancies to ensure best education to the students in government schools.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of his new camp office near SBI, Santhapeta here, the minister defended the government’s decision to introduce English medium in all government schools.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRC government is fulfilling its poll promises. As per our commitment towards implementation of English medium in government schools, we have issued a GO and from the next academic year, it will be implemented from class I to VI. Telugu will be taught as a compulsory subject to all the students,” he asserted.  

“This initiative will benefit many rural students from backward and Scheduled Caste and Tribes communities who are studying in government schools. I want to ask one question to those intellectuals, who are criticising the initiative — how many of your children are studying in government schools and how many of your children are going to English medium schools from LKG itself?” he asked.

To a question, the minister said that the Education department will provide training to all teachers in a phased manner.

Take Telugu lessons from KCR: PK to govt
Vijayawada: Taking strong exception to government’s decision to change the medium of instruction to English in all government schools, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said if the YSRC leadership understood the true wealth of Telugu language, they wouldn’t have come up with such a “preposterous” policy. In a series of tweets on Sunday, he advised the YSRC leadership to take lessons from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in safeguarding language and culture.

Nadu-Nedu launch
District authorities are busy making arrangements for the launch of ‘Nadu- Nedu’ programme. The scheme will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a function to be held at PVR Boys’ High School in Ongole. The Education Minister inspected the arrangements for the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp