Fight over Rs 2 leads to murder of fisherman

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A quarrel overpayment of Rs 2 led to the death of a person at Sarpavaram in Kakinada rural on Sunday. According to Sarpavaram inspector Govindarajulu, Revu Suvarna Raju (24), a fisherman, had gone to a cycle repair shop at Valasapakala Centre in Kakinada rural during dusk for refilling air in his cycle tube. When cycle shop proprietor Pilli Samba Murthy asked for Rs 2 for the service, Raju reportedly said he would pay the amount later and used foul language.

Soon, both of them engaged in a verbal spat. Reportedly, Samba’s friend Karnani Apparao intervened when the situation was going out of control and he tried to cool the tempers. By then, the fight turned physical and Raju hit Apparao also. Upon being assaulted, the mediator lost his cool and stabbed Raju with a blunt object. Apparao also hit him with an iron rod on his head.

Grievously injured, Raju was rushed to the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) by the locals. But he died while undergoing treatment.

“Recently, Samba Murthy’s business was affected by the sand crisis. Samba’s friend Karnani Apparao used to meet daily at his shop with others. They were also involved in the cycle repair works. Apparao has a wife and two girls,” the inspector said. As per the information received, Raju was leaving without paying for air refilling. When Samba asked for the money, the victim protested that he would not run away.