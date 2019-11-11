Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fight over Rs 2 leads to murder of fisherman

A quarrel over payment of `2 led to the death of a person at Sarpavaram in Kakinada rural on Sunday.

Published: 11th November 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A quarrel overpayment of Rs 2 led to the death of a person at Sarpavaram in Kakinada rural on Sunday. According to Sarpavaram inspector Govindarajulu, Revu Suvarna Raju (24), a fisherman, had gone to a cycle repair shop at Valasapakala Centre in Kakinada rural during dusk for refilling air in his cycle tube. When cycle shop proprietor Pilli Samba Murthy asked for Rs 2 for the service, Raju reportedly said he would pay the amount later and used foul language.

Soon, both of them engaged in a verbal spat. Reportedly, Samba’s friend Karnani Apparao intervened when the situation was going out of control and he tried to cool the tempers. By then, the fight turned physical and Raju hit Apparao also. Upon being assaulted, the mediator lost his cool and stabbed Raju with a blunt object. Apparao also hit him with an iron rod on his head.

Grievously injured, Raju was rushed to the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) by the locals. But he died while undergoing treatment.

“Recently, Samba Murthy’s business was affected by the sand crisis. Samba’s friend Karnani Apparao used to meet daily at his shop with others. They were also involved in the cycle repair works. Apparao has a wife and two girls,” the inspector said. As per the information received, Raju was leaving without paying for air refilling. When Samba asked for the money, the victim protested that he would not run away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fisherman murder
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp