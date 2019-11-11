IIT Mumbai holds national seminar on ‘R’ course

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The IIT Mumbai conducted a national seminar on ‘R’ course workshop through their remote centre at RVR&JC College of Engineering in Chowdavaram of Guntur district on Sunday. On the occasion, college principal Dr K Srinivasu said students conducting research on R programming would gain advantage in securing employment. Remote centre coordinator Dr MVP Chandrasekhara Rao said more than 4,000 lecturers participated from 91 centres through remote workshops nationwide.