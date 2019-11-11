Minority Welfare Day to be celebrated

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Marking the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Prakasam district authorities will be conducting ‘Minority Welfare Day’ and ‘National Education Day’ on Monday, i.e., November 11, 2019 here at the district headquarters in a grand manner.

District authorities have selected a total of 438 meritorious students, including 335 from Class 10, 38 from Intermediate, 10 from Inter (vocational), 24 from degree-level and 31 from Polytechnic courses to receive the prestigious ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskars- 2019’ (previously known as Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar) from District In-charge Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, Energy and Forest Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Education Minister Dr A Suresh at a grand function to be held here at the Vishnupriya function hall on Monday.