Notification for filling 2,500 forest department vacant posts in January

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Notification for recruitment of 2,500 vacant posts in the Forest Department will be issued by January, said Minister for Environment and Forests Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. On Sunday, he remembered the sacrifices of many forest personnel on the occasion of the Forest Martyrs Day celebrations at Kambalakonda ecotourism park.

It is everyone’s responsibility to remember the sacrifices and protect our forests, he said. Speaking on the need for facilities to be provided for the forest staff, the minister said that the government would soon sanction funds for construction of office for the department and required vehicles for the staff.

The minister also promised to provide the staff with weapons so that they can protect themselves in the face of danger.

Talking about the efforts made by the government to stop smuggling in forests, Balineni stated: “Currently, 6,000 tonnes of red sanders are in the custody of the government and proposals have been sent to auction them.”

The minister assured to take efforts to see that families of 18 forest officials who lost lives on duty will be provided ex gratia.