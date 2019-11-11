One drowns, three go missing at Kalingapatnam beach

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: One picnicker drowned at sea and three others went missing at Kalingapatnam beach in Gara mandal on Sunday.

According to police, a group of six senior Intermediate students of a corporate college in Srikakulam went to Kalingapatnam beach for a picnic. Anaparti Sudheer, Sheik Abdul, Sivarami Reddy, Yajamaya Panda and Kurumuri Sandeep ventured into the sea. Another member of the group, Lingala Rajasimham, stayed ashore.

All of a sudden, the quintet were swept away by a huge wave. Marine police rescued Abdul. The body of Sudheer (17) washed ashore later. Sivarami Reddy, Panda and Sandeep went missing. Expert swimmers were deployed to trace the trio. A case was registered.