Police release sketch of girl’s murder suspect, intensify probe

TIRUPATI: Three days after the alleged sexual assault and murder of 5-year-old Varshitha in Kurabalakota mandal of Chittoor district, police on Sunday released the sketch of the suspected killer and intensified search for the accused.

Along with Varshitha, her parents who hail from Guttapalem village in B Kothakota mandal, came to attend a marriage of their relatives at KNR Convention Centre at Chenetha Nagar in Kurabalakota on the night of November 7. They found their daughter missing around 9.45 pm and searched for her, but in vain. Varshitha was found dead in the bushes behind the convention centre at 6.15 am on November 8. Later, her parents lodged a complaint with Mudivedu police.

After analysing the footage of CCTV cameras at the convention centre from where the girl went missing, police could narrow down to the suspect and released his sketch.

The suspect was wearing a blue colour T-shirt, a cap and red colour sandals. In the video footage, the unsuspecting girl was seen playing with the suspect who was clicking her photos in different poses with a smartphone. “The suspect was seen taking photos of the girl and showing them to the victim. After spending sometime at the convention centre, the accused left the venue and the girl too playfully went along with him,” police said.

Four special police teams were formed to nab the accused. Suspecting that the accused might be from Karnataka, a search operation was also launched for him in the neighbouring State.

Nab accused at earliest: CM

Expressing shock over the heinous crime, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Chittoor police to nab the accused in the murder of 5-year-old Varshitha at the earliest. One person from Peddatippa Samudram was reportedly taken into police custody for questioning