Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police release sketch of girl’s murder suspect, intensify probe

After analysing the footage of CCTV cameras at the convention centre from where the girl went missing, police could narrow down to the suspect and released his sketch.

Published: 11th November 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

The sketch of the suspect in the girl’s murder case

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Three days after the alleged sexual assault and murder of 5-year-old Varshitha in Kurabalakota mandal of Chittoor district, police on Sunday released the sketch of the suspected killer and intensified search for the accused.

Along with Varshitha, her parents who hail from Guttapalem village in B Kothakota mandal, came to attend a marriage of their relatives at KNR Convention Centre at Chenetha Nagar in Kurabalakota on the night of November 7.  They found their daughter missing around 9.45 pm and searched for her, but in vain. Varshitha was found dead in the bushes behind the convention centre at 6.15 am on November 8. Later, her parents lodged a complaint with Mudivedu police.

After analysing the footage of CCTV cameras at the convention centre from where the girl went missing, police could narrow down to the suspect and released his sketch.

The suspect was wearing a blue colour T-shirt, a cap and red colour sandals. In the video footage, the unsuspecting girl was seen playing with the suspect who was clicking her photos in different poses with a smartphone. “The suspect was seen taking photos of the girl and showing them to the victim. After spending sometime at the convention centre, the accused left the venue and the girl too playfully went along with him,” police said.

Four special police teams were formed to nab the accused. Suspecting that the accused might be from Karnataka, a search operation was also launched for him in the neighbouring State.

Nab accused at earliest: CM
Expressing shock over the heinous crime, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Chittoor police to nab the accused in the murder of 5-year-old Varshitha at the earliest. One person from Peddatippa Samudram was reportedly taken into police custody for questioning

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assault Sexual Assault
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp