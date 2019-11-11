SIT to start inquiry into petitions from today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe into the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam has completed the exercise of receiving applications and suggestions from people and political leaders. While it received petitions from November 1 to 7, it accepted suggestions on November 8 and 9.

The three-member SIT, headed by Vijaya Kumar, will now begin the exercise of inquiry into the petitions from Monday at its office on the premises of Yeleru guest house. The team, which has received as many as 2,434 petitions (of them, only 1,490 fell under its scope), has decided to accept the same for some more time at its temporary office. Other two members of the SIT are YV Anuaradha and T Bhaskara Rao.

The SIT has been asked to investigate into cases of change of classification of government lands, assignment made to ex-servicemen and political sufferers, NOCs given for the disposal of lands, government land grabbed by private individuals, encroachment of government land, government lands developed by private individuals or institutions without following the due procedure, tampering of land records and others, if any.

According to an official source, the petitions and documents received from people were being uploaded into computers and the procedure might take a couple of more days. Later, the details will be probed by the seven teams constituted for different categories of the petitions. Each team is headed by a deputy collector.

The official said the SIT received as many as 944 petitions which were beyond the scope of SIT. Such applications will be referred to the Spandana grievance cell of the collectorate. However, the SIT will also monitor and review the progress of inquiry into the petitions that don’t fall under its scope, the official added.

On the first three days of receiving, there was a lukewarm response from the public as very few petitions were received. However, the number of application swelled in the following four days, and most of them were from Bheemili, Gajuwaka, Pendurthy, and Vizag rural.