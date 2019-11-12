Home States Andhra Pradesh

10-day social science research workshop in Guntur ends

The programme covered the basics of research methodology focusing on theoretical and practical inputs.

Published: 12th November 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A ten-day workshop titled “Research methodology workshop for research scholars in social science” organised by the department of Human Resources Management (HRM) of Acharya Nagarjuna University in collaboration with Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) concluded on Sunday.The target audience of the workshop was master degree and PhD holders in social sciences. Students as well as faculty from universities across the country participated in the event.

A rapidly growing private business oriented sector has created a demand for social science research in business management, commerce, marketing, media and other fields. The need of the hour is to develop a sound methodological base of research among education experts and researchers, said program director Dr Narayana Battu, adding, most of the researchers in India are ill-equipped to handle latest research techniques. 

The programme covered the basics of research methodology focusing on theoretical and practical inputs. Training was given to the participants to solve several problems posed by the organising committee including theory development and choosing methods, material, scientific tools, techniques relevant to the questions. A combination of lectures, case studies and hands on training was used to conduct three sessions per day, with practicals at the end of the sessions followed by a feedback initiative. 

The programme director said that research scholars who participated in the workshop developed conceptual clarity and gained practical knowledge to undertake quality research and write good research papers and project proposals. “Methodological aspects of scale development such as simple and multi linear regression, factor analysis with application of statistical package for social science  and R programming were also discussed.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp