12-year-old Andhra boy drowns in sea

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 12-year-old boy drowned in Bay of Bengal at Suryalanka beach of Bapatla rural mandal here on Monday. According to the police, victim Karri Mahesh drowned while taking holy bath on the occasion of Kartika Masam in the water.

DSP Somasekhar said that the Class V student hailed from Epuruvaripalem of Chirala mandal in Prakasam district and had come to a relative’s house in Suryalanka along with his father Karri Yedukondalu. Upon noticing that he was drowning, his relatives raised alarm, after which police rescued him from the sea. However, the child died on the way to a hospital. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his father. The body has been shifted to Bapatla area hospital for post-mortem.

