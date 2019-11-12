200 students take part on day-1 of Swachh-Nirmal Tat Abhiyan

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the directives of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the director of National Green Corps (NGC) Andhra Pradesh chapter’s orders, all NGC units in Prakasam district are organising cleanliness cum awareness drives as part of ‘Swachh Nirmal Tat Abhiyan’ from November 11 to 17 along the nation’s sea coast.

A total of seven sea beaches have been selected as part of the programme including Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, Chintapalli in Vizianagaram, Rama Krishna and Yarada beaches in Visakhapatnam, Manginapudi in Krishna, Suryalanka in Guntur and Ramayapatnam Beach in Prakasam district.

The programme aims at cleaning coastal areas and save marine creatures from plastic waste, industrial effluents and other harmful substances.

Under the aegis of NGC’s district unit, around 200 students of various schools participated in the cleaning activity at Ramayapatnam Beach on Monday. The authorities made all arrangements for their transportation as well as for their boarding and lodging at the venue. The activities began in the morning and around five gunny bags filled with single-use plastic, plates, cups, glasses were collected at the end of the day. Later, the volunteers segregated the collected waste into plastic and non-plastic items for recycling purposes.

“Though it is not possible to clean the entire sea coast in just one week, our aim is to inculcate the idea of cleaning sea beaches and create awareness among the public about the ill-effects of plastic and other dangerous pollutants through this programme, so that people participate in greater numbers the next time,” an official said.

Students studying in classes 8,9 and 10 who have joined the NGC or eco clubs of their concerned schools, are eligible for the programme. To meet the volunteers’ expenses, the APNGC directorate has allocated `3 lakh to every district and the entire process is being monitored by District Education Officers (DEOs) and NGC coordinators. The students have to begin cleaning at the beach by 10 am in the morning and finish by 1 pm.

“The Centre’s environment ministry as well as director of the State national green corps issued orders to take up beach cleaning activities for a week in the district and we have selected around 200 students for the same. On Monday, students of Ramayapatnam ZP High School participated. Necessary arrangements have been made for all students. We have taken all precautionary measures and given strict instructions to the volunteers not to venture into the sea at any cost,” M Srinivasulu, District Co-ordinator of NGC told TNIE.