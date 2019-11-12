Andhra engineering student drowns in canal while trying to take selfie

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 20-year-old BTech student drowned in Guntur Branch Canal while attempting to take a selfie with her friends near the canal bund at Karlakunta village in Nakarikallu mandal of Guntur district on Sunday.The incident came to light on Monday, even though the police is yet to receive any complaint regarding it.

The deceased, Adilakshmi, had reportedly come to Karlakunta to attend a function in the village. Before reaching the village, the party got down from their vehicle to capture pictures at the canal bund.

According to eye-witnesses, she slipped and fell into the canal along with another person, named Mukesh, Nakarikallu SI K Udaya Babu said. Upon hearing the group’s cry for help, locals jumped into the canal and managed to rescue Mukesh. Adilakshmi was also brought out by them but after a while. She died while being taken to Narasaraopet.