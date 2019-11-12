Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader demands SIT to look into classification of private land issue

BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that some money-minded revenue officials had changed the classification of large chunk of private land as 22A without any basis or ground in several areas.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju has urged Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the issue of classification of private lands as government land under 22A. A large number of people were running from pillar to post to get correction of their land, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, the former BJP floor leader in the Assembly alleged that some revenue officials with a view to making money from gullible people had changed the classification of large chunk of private land as 22A without any basis or ground in several areas in the city.

As the process of 22A conversion was tedious and cumbersome people were left with no option but to make rounds to the revenue offices.

He said he had brought this to the notice of the SIT and urged it to look into the problem to give relief to thousands of people who were facing hardship for no fault of theirs. Raju said he had also brought to the notice of the SIT regarding encroachment of 2.08 acres of government land in survey number 13 in Madhavadhara.

He said there was total extent of 7.08 acres in survey number 13. However, ryotwari patta for two acres in survey number 13/1 was given to one G Gopala Rao and three acres to Sanapala Ammanamma and Narasimha under survey number 13/2.

There was 2.08 acres of government land in survey number 13/3. However, the government land was encroached by producing fake documents and efforts were now being made to sell it. He said the present SIT head Vijaya Kumar was the joint collector when he rejected the claims of occupants. 

He said he had filed a complaint in this regard with the old SIT, but no action was taken and the same was now brought to the notice of the present SIT. Raju said he had demanded on the floor of the House during previous TDP government to make SIT report public but it was not made public. He said after YSRC assumed power, he urged the same to make public.

But the government constituted new SIT to probe into land scam afresh. He expressed confidence that the SIT will render justice to victims as SIT members are known for their honesty and integrity. Vishnu Kumar Raju also demanded setting up of revenue police stations to address the problems and disputes relating land. The BJP leader said this was necessary as police were not entertaining cases relating to land disputes.

