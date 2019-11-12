Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Lorry runs over two standing on footpath

The six injured were all coolies by profession and part of a eight member gang, who worked at Kalpataruvu Spinning Mill.

Published: 12th November 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Two persons died on spot while six sustained injuries when a lorry laden with iron ran over them on a footpath the on National Highway-16 near Timmapuram village in Yadlapadu mandal of Guntur district on Monday night. As per Yadlapadu SI A Nageswara Rao, six-year-old boy Harsha was one of the deceased. A woman also lost her life, identity of whom is being ascertained.

The six injured were all coolies by profession and part of a eight member gang, who worked at Kalpataruvu Spinning Mill. According to locals, the coolies were awaiting bus on the footpath to return to their houses in nearby villages. The six injured were shifted to Guntur GGH, Chilakaluripet and area hospital for treatment by locals. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and are investigating.

“As the locals shifted the injured to hospitals, we are yet to get their details. We are questioning all leads,” the SI said.He said that the lorry was coming from Odisha and going to Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp