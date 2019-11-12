Andhra Pradesh: Lorry runs over two standing on footpath

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons died on spot while six sustained injuries when a lorry laden with iron ran over them on a footpath the on National Highway-16 near Timmapuram village in Yadlapadu mandal of Guntur district on Monday night. As per Yadlapadu SI A Nageswara Rao, six-year-old boy Harsha was one of the deceased. A woman also lost her life, identity of whom is being ascertained.

The six injured were all coolies by profession and part of a eight member gang, who worked at Kalpataruvu Spinning Mill. According to locals, the coolies were awaiting bus on the footpath to return to their houses in nearby villages. The six injured were shifted to Guntur GGH, Chilakaluripet and area hospital for treatment by locals. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and are investigating.

“As the locals shifted the injured to hospitals, we are yet to get their details. We are questioning all leads,” the SI said.He said that the lorry was coming from Odisha and going to Tamil Nadu.