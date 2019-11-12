SIT begins probe into Visakhapatnam land scam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing into land scam, on Monday started segregation of applications received by it from people in 13 mandals of Visakhapatnam revenue division under various categories.

SIT member YV Anuradha told TNIE that the team has received 1,490 applications related to SIT and 944 non-SIT applications from November 1 to 7. Of the complaints received under non-SIT category, 597 are now included under SIT following scrutiny.

After segregating the applications category-wise as per notification,seven teams, headed by deputy collectors, will inquire into applications. They will get original records related to complaints from tehsildars concerned and will go through them to verify the complaint.

Currently, one counter is functioning at SIT office at Yeleru Guest House and it is not accepting any complaint beyond its scope. She said number of SIT applications might swell as people are still visiting the SIT office at the guest house to submit applications. Depending on the workload, they might seek additional staff, she said.

However, a large number of people are coming to the SIT office with issues not related to SIT and beyond its scope. Anuradha advised people to submit the petitions not related to SIT to officials at the Collectorate or at Spandana grievance cell. She said they will screen each and every petition and ensure that justice is done to to victims and, at the same time, it will recommend action against those found guilty.