State sanctions Rs 1.84 crore for Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice bungalow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 1.84 crore for modification works of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) guest house on Mahatma Gandhi Road so that it can be converted into a bungalow/office of AP High Court Chief Justice JK Maheswari.

A government order (GO) in this regard was released on Monday. As per the GO, directions were given to the officials concerned to take necessary steps for finding an accommodation befitting the status of the Chief Justice. "The civic body entrusted the works to CRDA. The building can be soon utilised as a bungalow/office," VMC Estate Officer N Sridhar told TNIE.