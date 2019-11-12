Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP, BJP lash out at Andhra Pradesh CM for remarks on V-P Venkaiah Naidu

TDP leader Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to remind Jagan that it was his party that obstructed the TDP from introducing English as the medium of instruction in municipal schools. 

Published: 12th November 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP, Jagan

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP and BJP leaders condemned the comments of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Jana Sena refrained from responding to the remarks. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to remind Jagan that it was his party that obstructed the TDP from introducing English as the medium of instruction in municipal schools. 

Taking exception to the stand adopted by the State government with regard to the medium of teaching in government schools, former minister and TDP senior leader Kalava Srinivasulu said it was proved, once and for all, that the YSRC government had no love or affection for Telugu, the mother tongue of 8.49 crore people.   

Kalava added every person loved their mother tongue just as they loved their mothers. “It is a pity that the State government fails to understand that suddenly replacing Telugu as the medium of instruction in schools will create chaos.”  

The TDP leader said language was the symbol of one’s self-respect and self-esteem and, by disregarding it, the government had done a grave injustice. “There is nothing wrong in learning English, but treating it as it is everything is not done,” he said and found fault with Yarlagadda Lakshmiprasad for supporting the government’s move. He also wondered why Jagan ignored the Kasturi Rangan report that had said that only 15 per cent of 125 crore people in the country could speak in English. 

BJP State president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said it was not proper on the part of the Chief Minister to  comment on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.  “All Venkaiah Naidu had said was that the medium of teaching should be in one’s own mother tongue. Jagan should remember that in the past it was he who opposed English as the medium of instruction in schools?”

The BJP leader clarified that his party opposed the government’s decision of making English medium mandatory in schools and recalled that only after years of struggle, classical language status was obtained for Telugu, and that too during the YSR’s regime. “All we want is to have the medium of teaching to be in our mother tongue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who did not respond to Jagan’s comments, continued to criticise the government’s decision. He posted old newspaper clippings of the YSRC opposing English medium and Jagan hailing the Telugu language. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Andhra Pradesh BJP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy M Venkaiah Naidu Nara Lokesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp