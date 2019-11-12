TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu owes apology to Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker: YSR Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made against Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram by the TDP in its e-paper, the YSRC has demanded an unconditional apology from N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media at separate press conferences, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Karanam Dharmasri and Duvvada Srinivas said the story published in the TDP e-paper on Monday portrayed the Speaker in a poor light, and passed many demeaning comments, which were highly objectionable and went against the decorum of the chair.“Their remarks show their poor opinion of people belonging to weaker sections,’’ the YSRC leaders alleged.