Tourists make a beeline to Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley as winter sets in

According to tourism officials, as it is still the beginning of the season, around 1,000 tourists visit Lamabsingi daily and the figure goes up further on weekends.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:50 AM

Araku Valley, Winter chill

Araku Valley

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the winter has set in with temperatures dropping in the Vizag Agency, tourists with families in tow and in groups are flocking to tourist spots to enjoy the chill and scenic beauty. Fields in Araku Valley, covered with golden yellow flowers, has now become a major tourist attraction.

Crowds of tourists, especially youngsters, have already started crowding Lambasingi, also known as the Jammu and Kashmir of the State, a picturesque and idyllic spot in the Agency. 

According to tourism officials, as it is still the beginning of the season, around 1,000 tourists visit Lamabsingi daily and the figure goes up further on weekends. College students from Vizag come up to the tourist spot on two-wheelers to spend the weekend, enjoying the foggy mornings. It may be noted that Lambasingi had recorded 0° Celsius in 2012. 

Tourism department and private players have set up tents in the area. Many tourists, who come to Lambasingi for two days, stay in the tents. Private players charge Rs 1,500 per night for a tent plus food, while the tourism department charges Rs 2,000 per night on weekends and Rs 1,500 per night during weekdays. The charges are more because the tourist gets a cottage feel as toilets are also attached. The tariff for normal tents is below Rs 1,200 per night. 

“Currently, we have recorded 1,000 tourist footfall daily in Lambasingi. The number may go up further as the temperature drops. Many tourists prefer to book tents online,” Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department Divisional Manager Prasad Reddy said.  

Arun, who runs a restaurant near Yerravaram waterfalls in Lambasingi and also provides tents, said thousands of tourists visit the tourist spot during weekends with families. “The charges for cottage-like tent (toilet attached) also include food either at the waterfall or on the hilltop with a view.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Vizagites are rushing to places such as Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and Kambalakonda and the like for picnics during karthika masam. Tourists get scope for adventure activities at Kambalakonda gives scope which has adventure activities such as ziplining, rope walk, trekking. The zoo has put up additional staff for security purpose at the enclosures and are making sure that the zoo remains a plastic-free zone.

