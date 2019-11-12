US Naval team visits Visakhapatnam port

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Delegation of United States Navy on Monday visited Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) and held discussions with Deputy Chairperson PL Haranadh and other officials with regard to bilateral naval exercise to be held from Thursday.

The Deputy Chairperson welcomed the US delegation on their arrival and briefed them about port operations, various cargoes handled, infrastructure facilities, pilotage and anchorage of vessels, availability of berths in the inner and outer harbours, the draft and LOA of berths among others.

The US delegation comprising American Attache Germaine Evans, NCIS security specialist Jeffery Young, admin at defence office at US Embassy Lawrence Dass and RSO at Hyderabad Venkat informed they were visiting the port in connection with the friendly naval exercise.

They also said they want to have firsthand information on the security of the US crew members and the US vessels, while berthing at the port and the logistic arrangements, immigrations process and access control.

Haranadh informed them that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is manning the port area and it is well secured with the coordination and cooperation of Coastal Marine Police, Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy’s jurisdiction. VPT traffic manager Ratna Shekar was also present.