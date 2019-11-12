Vijay Chander named AP Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday appointed Telidevara Vijay Chander, popularly known as Vijay Chander, as the Chairman of the State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFVTDC). A GO to this effect was released here on Monday.

The veteran actor had donned many iconic roles, including that of his maternal grandfather Tangaturi Prakasam Panthulu. He has played Vemana, Shiridi Sai Baba and Sant Kabir. His portrayal of Jesus of Nazareth in the 1978 film ‘Karunamayudu’ won Nandi Award in the Best Feature Film category. After his stint in theatre, he switched to films. His 50-episode series Dayasagar was telecast on DD National and was dubbed into Telugu and other languages.

